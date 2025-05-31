What is the Best Game to Attend for MSU Football?
The Big Ten announced details for the first few weeks of the 2025 football season, revealing times and network coverage. Taking a look at the early schedule, which game is the most ideal to attend in East Lansing as a Michigan State fan?
The four Michigan State games detailed include Week 1 versus Western Michigan (7 p.m. ET), Week 2 versus Boston College (7:30 p.m. ET), Week 3 versus Youngstown State (3:30 p.m. ET), and Week 7 Homecoming versus UCLA (12 p.m. ET).
The obvious choice is the Homecoming matchup against UCLA and new quarterback Nico Iamaleava, especially with the Spartans rarely ever playing teams from the West Coast. But we will look elsewhere at an underrated game that may catch a lot of people's attention.
Week 2 at Spartan Stadium, under the lights, against a Boston College team that took all the wind out of Michigan State's sails in Week 4 of last season. The Spartans look to exact revenge against a team they should have beaten on the road, they will now have a chance in East Lansing.
Week 2's contest takes place on Saturday, Sept. 6, the optimal college football viewing weather. It is going to be t-shirt and shorts weather for a night game in East Lansing. It is hard to beat a weather atmosphere quite like that up here in the Midwest.
Homecoming against UCLA is in early October starts to feel the effects of Michigan fall, and a noon kickoff will only make it even colder. Plus, the number of people on campus for the Homecoming game against a historical program like the Bruins is going to make East Lansing a madhouse.
Give me a Week 2 matchup in the semi-humid warm weather at night, under the lights at Spartan Stadium every single time. This is going to be a hard-fought battle between two very evenly matched teams, and the Spartans are playing to take back the loss they suffered last year in Chestnut Hill.
More schedule details for later in the season will be announced at later dates, but the early games have some strong intrigue. If you are trying to get out to watch the Spartans when it is not 30 degrees and snowing, Boston College in early September might be the way to go.
