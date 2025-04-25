TE Revival? Why the Room Will Be Key for MSU in 2025
Michigan State's tight end group has been relatively quiet in recent seasons, something that new offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will look to improve upon in 2025. With a promising group of tight ends, the Spartans have a chance to reestablish their position within the offense.
Leading the group is junior Jack Velling. A 6-foot-5 talented tight end, who came with head coach Jonathan Smith and quarterback Aidan Chiles from Oregon State. In his three years of college football, he has been a solid and reliable target, with his best year being in 2023 at OSU when he scored eight touchdowns. Last year for the Spartans, he caught 36 passes for 411 yards, but only scored one touchdown.
Velling's experience and chemistry with Chiles need to be leaned on more for next season. He is a big target with good hands, and he is an excellent blocker in the running game. He is a valuable asset that is expected to see more touches moving forward.
Another tight end who has room to step up is Brennan Parachek. He is also 6-foot-5 and can be a good depth piece for this group. In his limited action over his two years at Michigan State, he has shown flashes, and hopefully he and Velling can take a big leap forward this fall.
Michigan State will also be returning Michael Masunas, a guy who got off to a promising start to the 2024 campaign before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The Spartans have also been pursuing tight end Boden Groen out of Rice in the transfer portal, an indication that the position will play a bigger role in the offense.
One area where the Spartans could incorperate these big, athletic tight ends is in the red zone. They both have a huge catch radius for Chiles to get them the ball, and with ability to block as well, they could really improve Michigan State's redzone offense.
The tight ends will likely need to earn more touches as the season moves on. "Gotta block to get the rock" is a classic phrase in the football world, but one that rings true. If the Spartans can establish a strong running game, it will open play-action opportunities for the tight ends in the passing game.
The 2025 season for Lindgren and this Michigan State offense has a chance to utilize these skilled tight ends and elevate the offense as a whole. This group could be a key factor in the Spartans' revamped offense.
Please be sure you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.