Michigan State Lands Another EDGE From Portal
Michigan State football has landed a third edge rusher from the transfer portal.
First reported by SpartanMag, former Georgia State edge rusher Cam Williams has committed to the Spartans. This will be the fourth stop of his collegiate career.
Williams comes off a career campaign in what was his lone season with the Panthers, having posted 19 tackles, four for loss and a sack in 10 games.
The 6-5, 245-pound edge rusher had transferred to Georgia State after spending two years at Jacksonville State, where he logged a total of 26 tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
Williams had transferred to Jacksonville State from Troy, where he began his collegiate career, seeing action in just one game over the span of two seasons.
The Loganville, Georgia native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020.
Michigan State now has three transfer edge rusher commits this spring. It also landed former Texas Tech edge rusher Isaac Smith, a potential starter on the exterior defensive line, and walk-on Jack Lamancusa from Bowling Green.
The Spartans needed depth on the edge this spring as they look to improve production in that area, having struggled mightily at making plays on the quarterback last season.
Rush ends coach Chad Wilt was happy with what was showcased from his room in spring camp.
"You can certainly see it in a lot of young guys, working to build in and develop," Wilt said. "We got a couple new faces. Really pleased with those guys and their progress, their development this spring.
Those "new faces" were David Santiago from Air Force and Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin, both of whom Michigan State landed this winter.
The Spartans would lose Anthony Jones Jr. and James Schott during the spring cycle of the portal, but there has clearly been an effort to replenish the group.
Michigan State had hosted Williams for a visit last week. Given his experience and production last season, the transfer should see some impactful snaps, probably as a reserve, next season.
The Spartans are up to six transfer commits so far this spring and 22 in total from the 2024-25 portal.
