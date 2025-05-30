Former Spartan LB Darien Harris Joins NFL Front Office
Another Michigan State Spartan is moving on to the NFL, but in a front office role.
Former Michigan State linebacker Darien Harris has been hired by the New York Giants, as the club's website has Harris listed as its director of player engagement.
Harris most recently held the title of assistant athletic director/business development and NIL strategy at Michigan State.
He played four active seasons (redshirted 2011) at Michigan State and helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2015, his senior campaign, during which he started all 14 contests. Harris posted 90 tackles that season, which ranked second on the team. Of those tackles, nine were for a loss, and he also tallied three passes defensed.
Harris was named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media for that season.
The year prior, Harris helped lead the Spartans to an 11-2 record with a win over No. 4 Baylor in the Cotton Bowl. He made 11 starts while playing in all 13 games, recording 48 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, half a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pass defensed and a pick-six.
Harris also played all 14 contests in Michigan State's 13-1 Big Ten title and Rose Bowl season the year before, primarily seeing action on special teams. He also played in all 13 games in the 2012 season.
Harris played in 54 games as a Spartan, which is tied for the most in program history in a four-year span. His class won 43 games, which made it the winningest senior class in program history.
Following his playing career, Harris would re-join the program in 2020 to serve as the director of player engagement before becoming director of player relations and program advancement in 2022.
Harris hails from Silver Spring, Maryland, and played for DeMatha Catholic High School.
In his new role, Harris will work under Giants senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen, who has served as the club's general manager since 2022.
