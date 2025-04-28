Two More Spartans Get NFL Minicamp Invites
Several Michigan State Spartans took a step forward in their football career this weekend.
On Saturday, offensive lineman Luke Newman was taken in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, running backs Nate Carter and Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, as well as kicker Jonathan Kim signed undrafted free agent deals, while defensive lineman Maverick Hansen earned a minicamp invite.
On Sunday, two more Spartans received NFL minicamp invites as Michigan State football announced defensive back Lejond Cavazos received an invite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' minicamp, while defensive lineman Khris Bogle received an invite to the New York Giants' minicamp.
Cavazos spent just one season at Michigan State after transferring over from North Carolina. He played in just two games for the Spartans last season.
Cavazos had spent two years at North Carolina after transferring over from Ohio State, where he spent his first two seasons of college football.
In 26 career games, he logged 28 tackles, one for a loss, and four passes defensed.
Bogle played three seasons at Michigan State after transferring over from Florida, where he spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career. His career with the Spartans got off to a rough start as he suffered a season-ending injury just four games into his first season with the program.
The following season, his second with the program, Bogle recorded 14 tackles, two for loss and 1.5 sacks in 10 games.
Bogle then turned in a career season last year, posting a career-high 37 tackles, eight for loss and 4.0 sacks while starting all 12 games for the Spartans. He would be named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.
In 61 career games, Bogle totaled 131 tackles, 25 for loss, 14.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He went to a bowl game in each of his seasons with Florida bit never with Michigan State.
Bogle committed to Florida as a four-star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 247Sports had him ranked the No. 49 prospect in the class of 2019.
Bogle's experience will be an asset as he pursues a career at the next level, especially in two of the best conferences in college football, the SEC and Big Ten.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.