Packers, Star Offensive Tackle Zach Tom Agree to Historic Contract Extension
It is a historic contract extension between the Packers and Tom.
The Green Bay Packers and star offensive lineman Zach Tom have agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract extension with a maximum value of $92 million, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The contract includes a $30.2 million signing bonus, which is the largest signing bonus for an offensive lineman in NFL history.
Tom earned an 87.5 grade overall as a tackle last season, which was fourth among all tackles according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned run blocking grade of 90, which was third in the NFL.
Tom has played in 43 career games over three seasons for the Packers, including starting all 17 games in each of the last two seasons in Green Bay.
