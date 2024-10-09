Spartans Have Another Elite Punter at Their Disposal
The Michigan State Spartans possess yet another one of the nation's best punters. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Eckley has quietly become one of the most skilled punters in college football and has continued the storied success that the Spartans have had at the position.
Last year in his first full season as a redshirt freshman, Eckley was named a Freshman All-American, ranking second in the Big Ten and seventh in the country with a punt average distance of 46.7 yards. He also notched four punts over 60 yards and 15 that were inside the opposing 10-yard line.
This kid has an absolute boot and has taken away several positive field position opportunities for opposing teams, becoming a major asset for the Spartans over the past two seasons.
Through six games this season, Eckley ranks 10th in the FBS for net punting, allowing just 46 total punt return yards and a punt average of 48 yards. He has three punts inside the opposing 20-yard line and 11 that have gone over 50 yards.
"Special teams really pretty solid, kicking the ball out of the end zone on kickoff. I did see [Ryan] Eckley hit the one, was a big punt," said Spartans coach Jonathan Smith after Michigan State's Week 3 win vs. Prairie View A&M. "We were backed up with some bad field position, so that was nice for him to get some hang time on things. Been working on that first couple of weeks."
Eckley follows in the footsteps of current New England Patriots punter, Bryce Baringer, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. Baringer is one of the best punters in program history, setting school records for career punt average (46 yds) and single-season average (49 yds in 2022).
With what the Lithia, Florida native has shown over the past season and a half, he could very well take over those school records and could potentially join Baringer as another Spartan punter in the NFL. If he is able to continue his success for a few more seasons, that goal will be very attainable.
The Spartans enter a bye week before returning to Spartan Stadium for Homecoming against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on October 19th. Against a traditionally strong defense, Eckley will likely be utilized often and tasked with pinning the Hawkeyes deep in their own territory.
