How the Browns' 2025 Draft Affects Former MSU Offensive Lineman
The Cleveland Browns made waves in the 2025 NFL draft with a number of interesting selections, especially at quarterback.
However, for the most part, they chose to invest in the defense, drafting defensive end Mason Graham (Michigan) with the fifth overall pick. What does the Browns' draft say about former Michigan State offensive lineman Jack Conklin?
First off, it is important to remember that Conklin is coming off a major knee injury in 2023, and issues still lingered in 2024. At 30 years old, he is entering the later stage of his NFL career, but the Browns still have faith in his ability.
Interestingly, the Browns still chose to prioritize the defense in the 2025 draft, and they did not add any high-ranking offensive lineman. This shows that they are comfortable with the current offensive line, and they have faith in the group, including Conklin at right tackle.
In the immediate sense, this is good news for Conklin, as he should remain the starter for 2025. With the important emphasis placed on defense, this should lead to an offensive identity of slow, physical play. This will put greater pressure on Conklin to remain healthy during the season.
Whoever ends up playing quarterback will also affect how Conklin will be expected to play. Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders are both traditional pocket passers who don't run much. But Dylan Gabriel is much more of a runner, so whoever ends up as the starter will impact how Conklin will need to protect.
It may be a combination of all three guys, which will be a challenge for the offensive line to change and adapt to the unique skills of each quarterback. It will be an incredibly interesting season for the Browns offense, and everyone will need to be flexible and on the same page.
The bottom line: The MSU product Jack Conklin will be an important piece in the Cleveland Brown's offense in 2025. The draft didn't threaten his spot, but Conklin will need to stay healthy and productive to stay a part of it in 2025. Hopefully, he still has many strong NFL seasons left in the tank.
