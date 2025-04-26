Former Spartan Coach Nick Saban Sounds Off on Shedeur Sanders Falling
In what's been a shocking twist, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was not selected in the first three rounds of this year's NFL Draft.
Sanders had been projected by many to be a top-10 pick, but instead, did not hear his name called on the first two days of the draft. It's got the football world buzzing, as many are stunned the prospect has fallen as far as he has.
Former Michigan State football coach and arguably the greatest college football coach of all time, Nick Saban, went to bat for the young Sanders.
"I hate this," Saban said on ESPN's College GameDay on Friday. "I said this yesterday in the meeting that we shouldn't take any player and create an expectation for them because basically, it's not about where you get picked, it's about when you get picked, do you take the opportunity that you were given to make the best of the opportunity that you have? And I think Shedeur Sanders is going to do that.
"And we created this expectation for this guy that he was going to get picked. But that just creates an expectation, it's not a reality. The teams that evaluate players and give them opportunities, that's what matters, and Shedeur's going to get picked, and he's going to have a great career. And I wish we'd quit talking about when he's going to get picked."
Saban had also praised Sanders for what he brings to the table.
"I'm a Shedeur fan," said the legendary coach. "Because I think he played at a little different style in college because of the players around him, he had to scramble more.
"But when he can drop, set his feet and throw on time, he's the most accurate guy from the quarterback position as anyone."
Sanders played two seasons under his father at Colorado. He won the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Heisman, of course, would go to his No.1 receiver, Travis Hunter, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.
