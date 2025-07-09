Top 'What Ifs' for Michigan State Football in 2025
There is much uncertainty surrounding the Michigan State Spartans entering the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith enters Year 2 with several new expected starters in East Lansing. Some of his returning talent should develop and elevate their offensive and defensive units, which both return the same coordinators.
With so many new and returning elements, no one knows what to expect from MSU in 2025. When that is the case, not many expect the team to win many games.
However, uncertainty does not always have to mean negativity. Things can still go well for the Spartans this upcoming season.
So, let’s evaluate a few positive – and negative – "what-ifs" for the Spartans this year.
What if Aidan Chiles doesn’t fix the turnover bug? - This would put MSU in a world of hurt.
The Spartans are relying on Chiles to stop putting the ball in harm’s way and make more explosive plays in 2025. He looked nervous during the first half of his first year as a starter, and he threw lots of interceptions and fumbled the football too often.
If that does not go away, MSU will not progress as an offense. The team also does not have many options to replace him, which would put the Spartans in a tough position as they try to reach bowl eligibility.
What if Joe Rossi’s defense develops? - The Spartans do not have many household names on the defensive side of the ball, but that has not stopped Joe Rossi from building elite defenses before.
During his time as the Minnesota defensive coordinator, Rossi developed some of the best defenses in college football and turned lower-level players into NFL stars. MSU fans are hoping he does the same in East Lansing.
Talented players matter more than defensive scheme, but Rossi’s group should develop in his second year in charge. Players get comfortable in a scheme, and they start to play better.
What if Jace Clarizio is good right away? - This would answer many questions about the Spartans’ offense in 2025.
MSU is looking for a running back to take over as the lead back. Could that be the true freshman from right in their backyard?
Clarizio has the highest ceiling among the running backs on the team, but it could take some time for him to be a main contributor. Or will it?
