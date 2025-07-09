Two Spartans with Legitimate Heisman Hopes
The Michigan State Spartans have never had a Heisman Trophy winner in the history of the program, but this year's team has two potential candidates that have a chance. Junior quarterback Aidan Chiles and sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh could thrive and hoist the trophy in the end.
Many have made their predictions on which quarterback is most likely to take home the illustrious award, but Chiles is not a frontrunner in anyone's eyes. He would be an under-the-radar talent that would need to post much better numbers than last year to have a chance at winning.
Last year was Chiles' first as a starting quarterback, throwing for 2,415 yards on 59.4% with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. To reach Heisman-level numbers, he must toss over 20 touchdowns and run a bunch as well, while limiting the turnovers to fewer than seven or eight.
If Chiles makes that leap and finds a way to tear up Big Ten defenses, he will have a very good chance to be in the conversation. Another deciding factor is that MSU will need to have a somewhat good record. Winning nine or 10 games puts him in a good position to be considered.
For Marsh, he possesses raw talent that could easily draw national attention very early in the year. Catching 41 passes for 649 yards last season was just the start of his collegiate career. He is NFL-ready but needs to stay in college for two more seasons as part of the NCAA rules.
Marsh only had three touchdowns last season, but the Spartans' offense was not as strong as it will be this year. If Marsh goes for over 1,200 yards with 10-15 touchdowns this year, there is no doubt that he will be at the top of the leaderboard for Heisman favorites.
If Chiles and Marsh work in tandem, they may both be talked about as potential Heisman winners. Neither are anywhere close to being favorites at this juncture, but if Michigan State surprises some people with crucial wins while those two plays their best, anything is going to be possible.
