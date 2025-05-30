What are MSU's Three Most Important Games This Fall?
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to get off the schneid from the past two seasons with back-to-back 5-7 records. In head coach Jonathan Smith's second season, progression will need to be made, and there are a few select games on this schedule that are absolute must-win contests.
Week 2 vs. Boston College
Despite being an early-season contest that has no bearing on the Big Ten standings, this is still a massive must-win contest for the Spartans. This matchup is the second of a back-to-back between the two programs, switching locations for both years.
The Spartans suffered a brutal 23-19 loss to Boston College on the road last season in Week 4, looking for some revenge this year. To prove that this team has taken progressive strides forward, beating a team that defeated you last year is a perfect way to start the season on the right note.
Week 9 vs. Michigan
Need I say anymore? Beating Michigan is always a requirement for the Spartans, and even with them being unsuccessful in five of the last seven seasons, including three-straight losses, the mentality must be the same. If defeating the Wolverines is a top priority, this program will not grow.
Michigan has a team that is far from battle-tested, bringing in true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, with many of their impact players from last year being drafted. This is an opportunity for quarterback Aidan Chiles and the Spartans to exact some revenge and earn a home rivalry win.
Week 13 vs. Maryland
The final regular season game of the year may be one of the biggest of the year and may very well be a game that Michigan State needs to win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Not talking about a College Football Playoff berth, but a bowl game appearance at all is what may hang in the balance.
The Spartans could easily be 5-6 heading into that final game against the Terrapins, a team that MSU beat on the road last year, 27-24, in Week 2. Maryland will be seeking to spoil the Spartans senior day and a potential chance to reach a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.
