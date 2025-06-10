What is the Highest Ceiling for Spartan Football this Year?
The Michigan State Spartans have no other option but to improve from last year's abysmal 5-7 season, the second-straight year they have recorded that same record. They are primed for a bounce-back season, but what can be determined as the highest ceiling that this team can reach in 2025?
To be very frank, there are zero expectations for this Spartan team to compete for a Big Ten championship. They are leaps and bounds below the Ohio State, Oregon and Penn States of the world coming into this season. It does not mean they cannot get there, but just not this fall.
When you look at the Spartans' upcoming schedule, it is much lighter than what they usually have to deal with, playing the Buckeyes, Nittany Lions and Michigan Wolverines every year. They will only play two of those three teams this year, with some easier Big Ten matchups.
I am expecting the Spartans to handle business in their non-conference games in the first three weeks of the season, starting 3-0, just as they did last year. Taking down Western Michigan, Boston College and Youngstown State should be a breeze, especially with all three at home.
The highest ceiling that this Spartan team can get to is eight wins this year. You can almost guarantee losses to both Penn State and the road matchup with the USC Trojans in Irvine, California. I would be surprised if they defeated bitter rival Michigan at Spartan Stadium.
Big Ten wins over Nebraska (road), UCLA (home), Minnesota (road) and Maryland (home) will get the Spartans to seven wins. An upset road win mixed in would help the ceiling of this team by taking down either Iowa or Indiana, two very good programs.
If head coach Jonathan Smith can lead this team to an eight-win season, it will be a step in the right direction. They will still have a long way to go if they want to hoist a Big Ten trophy and make a College Football Playoff appearance again, but it will be a motivating year heading into 2026.
Bottom line, the Spartans going 8-4 and earning themselves a respectable bowl game would be a huge step from being a combined 10-14 over the last two seasons. This is not a team that will win a Big Ten title, but they will have several opportunities to show progressive strides forward.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on the Spartans' ceiling this year WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.