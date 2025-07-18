REPORT: Pair of Spartans Among Top Big Ten Breakout Players
Two Michigan State Spartan defenders were tabbed as breakout players in the Big Ten for the upcoming season and could very well be the Spartans' best pieces on the defensive side of the ball. One first-year transfer and another season veteran are expected to lead the charge for MSU in 2025.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports/CBS Sports released his top 25 breakout candidates in the Big Ten for each of the Power Four conferences. For the Big Ten, the two Spartans that were featured were transfer cornerback Joshua Eaton and junior linebacker Jordan Hall.
Eaton is widely believed to be MSU's top defensive back this season after a somewhat strong year with Texas State in 2024. He spent his first two years at Oklahoma before becoming a Bobcat, totaling 27 tackles, one sack, five pass defenses, and zero interceptions last season.
Entering his senior year, Eaton is eager to join the Big Ten and contend amongst the best competition in the sport. The Spartans' defensive secondary is an extremely veteran group and will have all juniors and seniors representing in starting roles.
In Hall's case, he is seeking to return to the glory days of his freshman season, where he gathered 4.5 sacks, 67 total tackles, and one forced fumble. He took more of a backseat last year due to Wisconsin transfer Jordan Turner entering the fold and veteran Cal Haladay wrapping up his collegiate career.
There is a lot of talent with Hall, and Zenitz is well aware of it. He had limited opportunities last year with just 24 tackles and zero sacks. The Spartans are going to create a strong pass rush presence, and Hall will be on the field for a majority of snaps, seeking to be the breakout player that MSU needs.
If these two can lead MSU on defense next year in their respective positions, it will not only result in success but also influence the rest of the unit to elevate their game and become breakout players of their own. MSU has a lot of potential; it just has to put it on the field and make the right plays.
