Analyst Believes MSU Legend Won't Be Moved Due to Asking Price
The saga surrounding former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins continues, as the longtime NFL quarterback hasn't yet been moved out of the Atlanta Falcons organization. While they are open to moving Cousins this offseason, some believe the asking price is too much.
According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons are open to fielding a trade for the MSU product, but on a few terms that jump off the board.
"Atlanta has asked that any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins' contract," Schefter wrote. "To date, no one has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to."
Analyst Mike Florio believes the Falcons organization is asking too much to get Cousins off their hands.
"There's no reason to uplift your no-trade clause if he's not going to go be a starter, because if he's going to be the backup, just stay where you are," Florio said on "Pro Football Talk."
"Your family is happy there. Your wife grew up not that far away from Atlanta. There is no reason to uproot your life to go somewhere to be No. 2.
"If the Falcons want someone to pay $20 to $37.5 million, meaning they're going to pay him $17.5 million, that's not a team that views him as a starter. That's where I'm having a hard time with that. I don't think he's going to waive his no-trade clause for this kind of transaction."
Cousins signed a healthy contract with the Falcons before the 2024 NFL Draft last season and eventually got benched down the season as he led the NFL in most picks, and didn't look like the Kirk Cousins of old.
If no team is willing to open the checkbook to get Cousins, he is likely to just stay where he is. The Falcons don't want to lose him for nothing but are asking too much to get him off the checkbooks, especially if they see him as a backup option going into the new season.
Please be sure you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.