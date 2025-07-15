SEC Coach Reacts to Idea of Saban Returning to Coaching
There have been recent rumors that former Michigan State Spartans head coach Nick Saban may be returning to coaching, but nothing is set in stone. One of his former assistants spoke at SEC media day on Monday morning and gave his thoughts on the legend potentially coming out of retirement.
Michigan State Spartans On SI's Aidan Champion wrote about the initial report from former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who revealed some information regarding Saban's potential return. It certainly had people stirring.
"A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around and just really, really admire -- they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said. " ... He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."
On Day 1 of SEC Football Media Days, Ole Miss head coach and former assistant for Saban, Lane Kiffin, gave his thoughts on the rumors of the longtime legend returning to the sideline.
“I did read that (McElroy) said that earlier today, and then they asked me a question, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s going to coach again," Kiffin said. "I don’t know if it’s college or NFL, but he’s going to coach again.’ So, he put that in my head, and I repeated it. … But I have thought that. I thought it’d be probably one year in the media then back.
“And I kind of thought it might be the NFL, just because he’s so sharp still. I just saw something yesterday where he was doing some interview. He’s so sharp and has the process so nailed of how to do it that I almost see it as a waste that he’s not coaching.”
Kiffin honors his former head coach, the man who helped him reach the peak of college football as a staple coach at one of the biggest football schools in the country. Kiffin knows how much Saban still has left in the tank and has the ability to coach at any level.
Will it be another college football run or a return to the NFL for Saban?
