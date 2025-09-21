Live Game Thread: Michigan State at #25 USC
One of the latest games in Michigan State football history is about to get underway, as the Spartans look to pull off a road upset against the 25th-ranked USC Trojans. Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local) on FOX.
MSU is 3-0 and is opening up its Big Ten schedule here. USC is also unbeaten at 3-0 and won its first conference game against Purdue last week, 33-17.
Find a quick preview of the Trojans and the latest updates on the action below.
USC Preview
Offense
The Trojans, coached by Lincoln Riley, entered the AP Poll for a reason. USC got a relatively stress-free win over Purdue last week on the road and won its first two games of the year against Group of Five teams by 60 and 39, respectively.
One big reason for that USC boasts one of the best offenses in the country, if not the best. The Trojans' 604 yards per game entering Saturday is at the very top of the FBS and their 55 points per game is second.
Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava has been the best quarterback in the Big Ten so far. He leads the conference with 989 passing yards in just three games with six passing touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also got an elite duo of receivers to throw to in Makai Lemon (311 yards, two TDs) and Ja'Kobi Lane (239 yards, one TD), though Lane was listed as questionable to play on the availability report.
USC has also been fantastic at running the ball. As a team, the Trojans are averaging 7.1 yards per rush and have had a dozen touchdowns on the ground already. The two guys that will likely get the most carries are Waymond Jordan (286 yards, three TDs) and Eli Sanders (160 yards, two TDs).
Defense
The other side of the ball hasn't had the gaudy numbers that the offense has, but it's been quite steady. USC hasn't allowed more than 20 points through three games this season.
For the Trojans, there are two things that they do really well: force turnovers and get to the quarterback. USC has gotten seven takeaways and 14 sacks already this year.
Top performers for the Trojans include linebacker Eric Gentry (21 solo tackles, five TFL, three sacks, two forced fumbles) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (three interceptions).
Live Game Updates
First Half
First Quarter
