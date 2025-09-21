Spartan Nation

Michigan State-USC Availability Report

See which players for the Spartans and Trojans are in and out of Saturday's game.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) warms up before the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) warms up before the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Two hours before each game, teams in the Big Ten are required to send out a list of players dealing with injuries and can either list them as OUT or QUESTIONABLE.

Here are all the players listed by Michigan State and No. 25 USC ahead of Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

Michigan State

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

DB Caleb Gash (season)

DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)

OL Luka Vincic

WR/KR Alante Brown

LS Kaden Schickel

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

DL Jalen Satchell

LB Brady Pretzlaff

QUESTIONABLE

No players listed

USC

Zacharyus Williams
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

CB Chasen Johnson (season)

WR Zacharyus Williams

CB Prophet Brown

RB Bryan Jackson

CB Alex Graham

K Caden Chittenden

QUESTIONABLE

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Quick Analysis

Makhi Frazier
Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs for a touchdown against Western Michigan during the second quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big news for Michigan State is that both No. 1 wide receiver Nick Marsh and No. 1 running back Makhi Frazier both appear to be ready to play, as their names do not appear on the availability report. It was reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN that both Marsh and Frazier were expected to play in this one.

New names on the report for MSU include offensive lineman Luka Vincic and wide receiver/kick returner Alante Brown. Head coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week that Vincic will probably be out for the season and that Brown's would be longer-term, as well. Losing those two for a while will certainly have an effect; Vincic was in contention for a starting spot at guard and Brown had two big returns during MSU's Week 2 game against Boston College.

MSU will also now be without linebacker Brady Pretzlaff in this one, who has been receiving a fair amount of snaps behind Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III.

For USC, the big news is that wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is listed as QUESTIONABLE. Lane is the second-leading receiver on the Trojans with 239 yards and one touchdown. He only had three catches during the Trojans' most recent game at Purdue, but that was all Lane needed to pick up 115 yards. He also had 91 receiving yards the week prior against Georgia Southern.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on form the sideline during the first quarter in the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the Michigan State-USC Availability Report when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football