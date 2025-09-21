Michigan State-USC Availability Report
Two hours before each game, teams in the Big Ten are required to send out a list of players dealing with injuries and can either list them as OUT or QUESTIONABLE.
Here are all the players listed by Michigan State and No. 25 USC ahead of Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.
Michigan State
OUT
DB Caleb Gash (season)
DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)
OL Luka Vincic
WR/KR Alante Brown
LB Brady Pretzlaff
QUESTIONABLE
No players listed
USC
CB Chasen Johnson (season)
WR Zacharyus Williams
CB Prophet Brown
RB Bryan Jackson
CB Alex Graham
K Caden Chittenden
QUESTIONABLE
WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Quick Analysis
The big news for Michigan State is that both No. 1 wide receiver Nick Marsh and No. 1 running back Makhi Frazier both appear to be ready to play, as their names do not appear on the availability report. It was reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN that both Marsh and Frazier were expected to play in this one.
New names on the report for MSU include offensive lineman Luka Vincic and wide receiver/kick returner Alante Brown. Head coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this week that Vincic will probably be out for the season and that Brown's would be longer-term, as well. Losing those two for a while will certainly have an effect; Vincic was in contention for a starting spot at guard and Brown had two big returns during MSU's Week 2 game against Boston College.
MSU will also now be without linebacker Brady Pretzlaff in this one, who has been receiving a fair amount of snaps behind Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III.
For USC, the big news is that wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is listed as QUESTIONABLE. Lane is the second-leading receiver on the Trojans with 239 yards and one touchdown. He only had three catches during the Trojans' most recent game at Purdue, but that was all Lane needed to pick up 115 yards. He also had 91 receiving yards the week prior against Georgia Southern.
