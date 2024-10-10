Spartans Look to Avenge 2023 Loss to Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) are seeking revenge against a team they should have beaten last year on the road if not for a late fourth-quarter crumble. The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) come to town in Week 7 for Homecoming at Spartan Stadium.
Last year, the Spartans fell to the Hawkeyes on the road in a game that was in their hands. Leading 16-13 with 10 minutes to play, the Spartans allowed a 70-yard punt return touchdown and a pair of field goals for a total of 13 points unanswered points to fall 26-16.
The Spartans also turned the ball over in their final two possessions giving them no chance at battling back late in the game.
Junior running back Nate Carter is looking for a similar performance, rushing for 108 yards on 20 carries last year against the Hawkeyes defense. He has been fairly quiet in the past three games with just 47 total rushing yards and is due for a breakout performance on Homecoming.
Besides Carter, there were not many returners that made an impact in that game offensively. Senior receiver Montorie Foster Jr. was the leading pass catcher with eight grabs for 79 yards, while sophomore wideout Jaron Glover had just 9 yards on one catch.
Defensively, the Spartans had 21 combined tackles in the game between defensive back Malik Spencer and linebackers, Cal Haladay and Jordan Hall. Spencer and Haladay will definitely play while Hall did not play last week due to injury. With a bye week approaching, he will likely be available.
Even with four turnovers a year ago, showing the prolonged issues that have carried into this season, This is a much different team that the Hawkeyes will face in 2024. The receiving core has strengthed while Carter has a strong running counterpart in Kay'ron Lynch-Adams.
The defense has only matured and many return players from last season will benefit from the experience they had facing Hawkeye quarterback Cade Mcnamara and a below-average offensive attack.
In the past five meetings against the Hawkeyes dating back to 2013, the Spartans hold a 3-2 record including a 2015 Big Ten Championship win. They have lost the last two in a row so finding a way to take down the legendary head coach, Kirk Ferentz, has recently been difficult.
The Spartans and Hawkeyes kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19.
