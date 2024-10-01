Spartans' Necessary Adjustments for Oregon
The Michigan State Spartans showed that there are many adjustments that need to be made on both sides of the football to be able to stay in games against top-ranked teams. A 38-7 final against No. 3-ranked Ohio State displayed issues that need to be fixed before next week.
The Spartans will play yet another top-10 team in the nation as they travel to Eugene, Oregon, Friday night, to take on the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks. If the Spartans want to compete at all in this game, they will need to clean up several things.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles had a serviceable game against the Buckeyes on Saturday but turned the ball over two more times. Part of that, is the injured offensive line that allowed a season-high three sacks to Chiles. Turnovers has been the Spartans biggest issue.
“I thought our protection was a step better, then watching it, we had some leakage where I was just more impressed with Aidan [Chiles] standing in there, making some accurate throws that jumped on me on the film," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith Monday.
The Spartan defense executed well on the opening possession, holding the Buckeyes to a field goal. That would be the only time the Buckeyes would be held to three points, finishing 5-6 in the red zone and allowing them to convert eight out of 17 times on third down.
"Looking at us on defense, on third down, we had some opportunities that could have changed to get off the field that showed up a little bit,” Smith said.
Smith acknowledged his team's ability to limit big plays and hold the Buckeyes to shorter gains but also recognized what the Spartans did not do to stay competitive in the game.
"We tried to be intentional about not giving up like those 70, 60 yard [plays], they had a few explosive plays,” Smith said. “ I think one run, first and 20, popped out for about 30 [yards] or so, but that's a really good team. Credit to them by executing and finishing drives for touchdowns, we moved the ball, we didn't finish like that.”
It has been a prolonged issue for the Spartans all season, trying to find the endzone when deep in opposing territory. Red zone turnovers and settling for field goals have led to a loss against Boston College in Week 3 and a final score against the Buckeyes that did not fully reflect the Spartans' competitive play.
It will not be easy to stand toe-to-toe with the Ducks, who are on a path to a College Football Playoff berth and a chance at a National Championship. The Spartans do have the competitiveness and physicality to match a fair amount of the talent in the Ducks' locker room.
If they can limit turnovers and hold the Ducks to minimal chunk plays, we could see a close ballgame in the fourth quarter, the Spartans just need a puncher's chance.
