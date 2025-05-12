MSU's Foster Signed by NFC West Team, Joins Former Teammate
Another Michigan State Spartan has signed an undrafted free agent deal.
Montorie Foster Jr. must have impressed at the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp, as the club announced on Monday that it has signed the former Spartan wide receiver.
Foster now joins Spartan legend Kenneth Walker III, who will be entering his fourth season in Seattle. The two spent one season together at Michigan State when Walker put the country on notice as one of the best players in college football.
Foster spent five years at Michigan State. He capped off his time as a Spartan with a career campaign in 2024, totaling 588 yards and three touchdowns on 46 catches while playing in all 12 games.
The wideout tallied 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns on 108 receptions in his 54 games as a Spartan.
Foster, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, was a three-star class of 2020 recruit out of St. Edward High School (Ohio). He would play in all seven of Michigan State's games during the shortened 2020 COVID season before seeing action in all 13 of the Spartans' games in their 11-2 2021 season. He made three starts that year while being part of a wide receiver room that included Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman, all of whom are now in the NFL.
The former Spartan receiver then played in just 10 games the following season before becoming the program's top receiver in 2023 when he led the team in receiving yards (576) and receptions (43).
Foster was never able to quite reach his ceiling during his time at Michigan State, but he has done enough to earn himself an opportunity to make an NFL roster this summer, joining an impressive list of Spartan receivers who came before him.
Seattle has missed out on the playoffs the last two seasons and hasn't advanced past the wild card round since the 2019 season.
The Seahawks will be looking to get back to the level of success they had in the early 2010s. Foster has a chance to be a part of that but will have to prove himself again in fall camp.
