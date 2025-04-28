MSU's Foster, Douse Receive NFL Minicamp Invites
More Michigan State Spartans earned invites to NFL minicamps on Monday, allowing them to have a shot at extending their football career to the NFL.
One of those was wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., Michigan State's go-to wideout last season.
Michigan State football announced on Monday that Foster has received invites to two NFL minicamps: the Seattle Seahawks' and the Cleveland Browns.
Foster was the Spartans' leader in receptions last season, notching a career-best 46 catches while playing in all 12 games. He totaled a career-high 588 receiving yards, which was good for second on the team. He also posted three touchdown receptions, which tied a career-best and was tied with Nick Marsh for the most on the team.
Foster spent five seasons at Michigan State. playing alongside some of the best receivers to come through the program in recent memory -- Jayden Reed, Jailen Nailor, Keon Coleman. He made one start in his first season before making three in the Spartans' 11-2 2021 campaign.
Foster then played 10 games the following season and would become Michigan State's primary receiver the next season (2023).
Altogether, Foster logged 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns on 108 catches in his 54 games as a Spartan.
The former Spartan receiver was a three-star recruit from Cleveland, Ohio.
Michigan State football also announced on Monday that defensive lineman D'Quan Douse has been invited to the San Francisco 49ers' minicamp.
Douse spent just one season at Michigan State after transferring over from Georgia Tech. He played in 11 games for the Spartans, nine of which he started, and recorded 25 tackles, six for loss and a sack.
Douse spent six years at Georgia Tech, where he had a career season in 2023, posting 35 tackles, three for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble while making 10 starts in 13 games.
In total, Douse tallied 94 tackles, 15 for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 55 collegiate games.
Douse was a three-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia.
Foster and Douse join Maverick Hansen, Lejond Cavazos, Khris Bogle and Tanner Miller as the Spartans from last year's roster who have received NFL minicamp invites so far.
