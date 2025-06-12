Three Former Spartans Reunited in NFL
The NFC West's Seattle Seahawks may need to change their name to the "Seattle Spartans" as three former Michigan State standouts will be uniting in the Pacific Northwest this season. Wide receivers Cody White and Montorie Foster Jr. will meet up with star running back Kenneth Walker III.
Foster and Walker were the only two who paired up together in college during K9's incredible 2021 season with the Spartans. Foster was just a freshman at that point, ultimately playing four full years before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, following this year's draft.
Foster will still have to grind throughout training camp to find himself on the active roster for Week 1 of the season. He may be assigned to a practice squad spot to start the year as the Seahawks possess receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and White.
White spent three seasons in East Lansing from 2017 to 2019, going undrafted and beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After bouncing on and off their practice squad, White was waived by Pittsburgh in August of 2023 and has since found a home in Seattle.
He has already begun to raise some eyebrows on day one of minicamp as new quarterback Sam Darnold connected with White for a deep sideline-grab. Expect White to be on the active roster and earning some receptions as he posted two catches for 44 yards in four games last season.
For Walker, he is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by Seattle in the second round (41st) in the 2022 Draft. After playing just 12 games last year due to ankle and calf injuries, he is primed for a breakout year under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
White will be a limited piece in the receiving corps to begin the year but could blossom into a bigger piece as the year goes along, and Walker is the projected starting back once again. Foster will need to have an impressive next few weeks to make the active roster.
It will be comfortable for all three guys to have that Spartan familiarity around the building and on the field. The tight-knit bond that is established with the Michigan State program is something that continues into the next level and well after each of these three players has retired.
