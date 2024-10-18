Spartans' Offense To Face These Iowa Defensive Standouts
As Aidan Chiles leads the rest of the Michigan State Spartans offense on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium, the Spartans look to put on a show and produce many points on Homecoming.
The Spartans have proven to have great athletes on the line, backfield and outsides and will have to be at their best when facing the Iowa Hawkeyes defense.
Defensively, the Hawkeyes are led by not only one of the best players on their team but one of the top defensive players overall in the Big Ten. Jay Higgins is his name and being a leader on defense is his game.
Higgins has 62 tackles on the season and is on top of the conference in that category. He was named the Phil Steele defensive preseason player of the year, along with multiple preseason All-American honors, and so far, he has indeed reached that hype.
The Spartans might have to send two or more players to help stop and contain one of the best linebackers in the country and make sure Higgins does not take over the game himself. Second on the team in interceptions, Higgins can not only tackle ball carriers but cover in the passing game as well.
Jemari Harris is the player who has outperformed Higgins in the passing game this season for the Hawkeyes. The starting cornerback leads the team with three interceptions and five pass breakups as Spartans wide receivers will have their hands full when Harris is in their zone or shadowing their routes.
For Chiles and the rest of the offensive line, there are many weapons for the Hawkeyes that have proved this season that they can get to the quarterback. Aaron Graves leads the way with five total sacks this season, as Brian Allen, Ethan Hurkett and Max Llewellyn have also provided multiple sacks so far for the Hawkeyes.
Nick Jackson, Sebastian Castro and Quinn Schulte are a few other weapons that have played well so far in multiple areas for the Hawkeyes. Each week, Spartans offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren has many elite players to watch out for, but this week, he hopes to establish and execute a game plan to win and end homecoming week on the right note.
