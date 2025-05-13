Will Former Spartan Make Lions' Roster?
The Michigan State Spartans are going to be represented well in the National Football League come this fall, as former Spartan Raequan Williams signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday. The former Spartan won himself a contract following a strong tryout at the Lions' rookie minicamp.
The MSU product hasn't played a professional snap since the 2021 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. In his two-year stint with the franchise, Williams recorded seven total tackles in seven games played. He also collected his first professional quarterback sack back in the 2020 season.
Williams has to be on the lookout to find his way into the NFL with Detroit, and returning to the state where he attended college should be a nice welcome home for the defensive tackle. Playing with the Spartans between 2016 and 2019, another MSU product returns to the place where it all started.
Williams will have a tall uphill battle to crack the roster with the Lions. Not only do they have a strength when it comes to their defense, but they also have a ton of roster spots filled. However, with training camp around the corner, anything is possible for the MSU product looking for a fresh start.
During his collegiate years with the MSU program, the Williams collected 160 total tackles, 58 solo tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks in 50 games donning the Green and White. Though those numbers weren't good enough to get him drafted through the NFL Draft, the Eagles took a chance on him.
Seeing that he has had young success in college should be a reason that the Lions signed him. Given the Lions are likely getting Aidan Hutchinson back at some point in the season, the third and fourth string option could be calling Williams' name.
Not to say that his talents peak as a third-string defender, but as a player with limited games played in the NFL, while not having been an active participant since the 2021 campaign, could dampen his chances. But through training this offseason, the Lions made a strong depth piece with a moldable mindset.
