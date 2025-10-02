Spartan Nation

MSU Reveals Week 6 Scout Team Players of the Week

Here are some of the Spartans who played a critical role in the team's preparation for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith talks the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Every week, members of Michigan State's scout team play a crucial role in preparing the starters and other players who will travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.

These players may not see the field often and might not even be on the travel roster for this Saturday's game, but MSU head coach Jonathan Smith is still sure to recognize them. Every week before a game, Smith posts on social media which guys on the scout team did the best job.

Here are the Scout Team Players of the Week for MSU versus Nebraska:

TE Wyatt Hook

Hook is a redshirt freshman tight end on the team who did not play last season. He is yet to appear in a game during his second season at MSU.

As a recruit, Hook was a consensus three-star prospect and ranked 1,300th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings. The San Jose, California native chose Michigan State over offers from Colorado, Cal, and Washington State. His recruitment to MSU began while current tight ends coach Brian Wozniak was with Smith at Oregon State.

This is Hook's first time being recognized for his work on the scout team.

WR Nick Hardy

True freshman wide receiver Nick Hardy was also recognized. This is the first time that he has received the team's scout team honor.

He committed to the Spartans as a preferred walk-on, so this is a promising sign that Hardy is exceeding expectations for that role, especially less than halfway through his freshman year.

OL Antonio Johnson

Antonio Johnson, a true freshman offensive lineman from Detroit, makes the shortlist from the scout team for the second time in three weeks.

As a recruit, Johnson was 1,529th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings and picked MSU over offers from Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, West Virginia, and several Group of Five programs.

DL Mikeshun Beeler

Mikeshun Beeler is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman who appeared in one game last year versus Prairie View A&M and also played this year during the team's game against Youngstown State.

As a three-star recruit, Beeler also received offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Indiana, Arizona State, and many others.

DB George Mullins

George Mullins is a true freshman defensive back out of Webster, Florida. He hasn't been able to see live game action yet as a Spartan.

In his high school recruitment, Mullins also had offers from Illinois, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Louisville, and others.

Tracking Scout Team Award Winners

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, talks with Justin Bell during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison

Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler

Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson

Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.

Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to the media on Sept. 29, 2025 ahead of his team's game at Nebraska. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's Scout Team Players of the Week when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published |Modified
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football