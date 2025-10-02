MSU Reveals Week 6 Scout Team Players of the Week
Every week, members of Michigan State's scout team play a crucial role in preparing the starters and other players who will travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.
These players may not see the field often and might not even be on the travel roster for this Saturday's game, but MSU head coach Jonathan Smith is still sure to recognize them. Every week before a game, Smith posts on social media which guys on the scout team did the best job.
Here are the Scout Team Players of the Week for MSU versus Nebraska:
TE Wyatt Hook
Hook is a redshirt freshman tight end on the team who did not play last season. He is yet to appear in a game during his second season at MSU.
As a recruit, Hook was a consensus three-star prospect and ranked 1,300th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings. The San Jose, California native chose Michigan State over offers from Colorado, Cal, and Washington State. His recruitment to MSU began while current tight ends coach Brian Wozniak was with Smith at Oregon State.
This is Hook's first time being recognized for his work on the scout team.
WR Nick Hardy
True freshman wide receiver Nick Hardy was also recognized. This is the first time that he has received the team's scout team honor.
He committed to the Spartans as a preferred walk-on, so this is a promising sign that Hardy is exceeding expectations for that role, especially less than halfway through his freshman year.
OL Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson, a true freshman offensive lineman from Detroit, makes the shortlist from the scout team for the second time in three weeks.
As a recruit, Johnson was 1,529th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings and picked MSU over offers from Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, West Virginia, and several Group of Five programs.
DL Mikeshun Beeler
Mikeshun Beeler is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman who appeared in one game last year versus Prairie View A&M and also played this year during the team's game against Youngstown State.
As a three-star recruit, Beeler also received offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Indiana, Arizona State, and many others.
DB George Mullins
George Mullins is a true freshman defensive back out of Webster, Florida. He hasn't been able to see live game action yet as a Spartan.
In his high school recruitment, Mullins also had offers from Illinois, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Louisville, and others.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
