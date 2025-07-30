Seahawks Make Contract Decision for GM John Schneider
Seattle has extended their general manager through the 2030 NFL draft.
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year contract extension with president of football operations and general manager John Schneider, according to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox. The new deal will take Schneider through his 20th draft with the franchise in 2030.
Schneider, who has built a consistently strong team in Seattle, was the architect behind the franchise's 2013 Super Bowl title.
He has ushered in a new era of Seahawks football post-Pete Carroll and continues to position Seattle among the NFC's playoff contenders on an annual basis.
Since Schneider took over in 2010, Seattle has gone 147–96 with 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and the 2013 title.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified