SI

Seahawks Make Contract Decision for GM John Schneider

Seattle has extended their general manager through the 2030 NFL draft.

Mike McDaniel

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has earned a four-year extension.
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has earned a four-year extension. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year contract extension with president of football operations and general manager John Schneider, according to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox. The new deal will take Schneider through his 20th draft with the franchise in 2030.

Schneider, who has built a consistently strong team in Seattle, was the architect behind the franchise's 2013 Super Bowl title.

He has ushered in a new era of Seahawks football post-Pete Carroll and continues to position Seattle among the NFC's playoff contenders on an annual basis.

Since Schneider took over in 2010, Seattle has gone 147–96 with 10 playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and the 2013 title.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL