MSU's Tanner Miller Gets NFL Minicamp Invite
Another Michigan State Spartan has joined his former teammates as an NFL minicamp invitee.
On Sunday, Michigan State football announced former Spartan center Tanner Miller has been invited to the Las Vegas Raiders' minicamp.
Miller spent just one season with the Spartans after transferring over from Oregon State. He would be elected a team captain for the 2024 season and started every game at center.
Miller had spent six years in Corvallis, where he received first-team All-Pac-12 honors from the Associated Press and second-team honors from league coaches. He also received second-team All-America honors from ESPN.
Miller played for Valencia High School in California. He was an unrated prospect and would have to work his way up after redshirting his first season at Oregon State, appearing in just two games in his second season with the program and seeing just 17 offensive snaps in his third.
He would then play 180 snaps on offense in his redshirt sophomore season before becoming a full-time starter in his final season with the Beavers.
Miller would decide he wanted to finish out his collegiate career with Jonathan Smith and his position coach, Jim Michalczik. Following his showing at Michigan State's Pro Day last month, Miller discussed how the one-year experience at Michigan State helped prepare him for the next level.
"I think it was good because it just -- we faced adversity constantly," Miller said. "No matter if it was guys getting hurt, losing games, whatever it was, we kept losing games. Like, don't feel sorry for yourself. Let's get on to the next. How are we going to fix this thing and how are we going to get a win?
"Obviously, it didn't turn out the way we wanted to, but I thought I left this place better than I found it, and I'm excited to see where it goes from here."
Fellow offensive lineman Luke Newman would be the Spartans' only player from last year's roster selected in this year's draft. He, too, transferred over for his final collegiate season and would be named an all-conference honorable mention in his lone season as a Spartan.
