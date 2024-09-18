Stellar Play by Michigan State's Defense Earns High Honor
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have had a solid start to the season, as they now sit at 3-0 after a home victory against an inferior opponent.
Michigan State beat Prairie View A&M 40-0 last weekend, using the game as a much-needed tuneup for what will undoubtedly be a four-game stretch challenging games. Michigan State completely dominated Prairie View, gaining over 300 more yards than the Panthers. Michigan State held Prairie View to four conversions on third down on 11 tries and possessed the ball nearly eight minutes more than them.
Michigan State’s time of possession is even more impressive, considering seven of its points came from an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Just before halftime, cornerback Charles Brantley intercepted a pass in the endzone as Prairie View was within scoring range. Brantley took the interception the entire field length for a touchdown to put Michigan State up 27-0 and firmly in control.
Brantley’s interception, which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown, broke a Michigan State record and helped him finish the game as the highest-rated cornerback in the nation for week three. The Big Ten Network announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that they ranked Brantley’s huge play as the B1G Football Play of the Week. Brantley’s play was another show of brilliance by Michigan State’s defense during their shutout victory against Prairie View.
Michigan State will face Boston College on the road this Saturday in what should be a hard-fought game for both teams. Michigan State will need Brantley and the rest of the defense to continue performing like they have, especially over the next few weeks as Michigan State enters the most challenging part of its schedule this season. Michigan State’s defense has carried it through the first three games of the season, even as the offense has struggled at times.
Coach Smith will do his best to keep Michigan State undefeated in what will unquestionably be a challenging game against a talented Boston College team with a respectable coaching staff. Michigan State hopes to put its best foot forward this weekend and get off to a 4-0 start to the season.
