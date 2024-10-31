Stock Up Report for Michigan State Entering Week 10
The Michigan State Spartans are 4-4 heading into a tough match-up with the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers at home this Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans are coming off a heartbreaking loss to their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. Jonathan Smith’s team fought back in the fourth quarter but could not overcome the deficit.
Despite a loss, Michigan State had a few players perform well. The Spartans need two wins for bowl eligibility, which was one of their goals before this season.
The Spartans may have trouble getting closer to that goal in this game, as the home underdogs.
However, they have a chance if they lean on these three players who have improved their stock in the last week.
Let’s identify those Spartans whose stock is up.
Running back Nate Carter - Hopefully, you didn’t sell your Nate Carter stock -- or, hopefully, you bought low.
Carter has turned in two great performances in the last two weeks. Against the Wolverines, he rushed 19 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team in receiving with two catches for 56 yards.
It took a while, but this is the version of Carter the Spartans expected to have when the season began. The Hoosiers have a tough run defense, so it may prove difficult for Carter to have another day carrying the run game.
However, Michigan’s run defense was also tough, and Carter was a hot knife through butter through it. Let’s see if his stock can keep climbing.
Linebacker Darius Snow - Snow may have a chance to play more against Indiana due to Jordan Turner’s targeting call holding him out of the first half.
Snow filled in for Turner after his ejection and put up a solid performance, making two tackles. As Snow continues to put his horrific injury from 2022 behind him, he should see his snaps increase.
Snow is the most instinctual linebacker on the team and has the highest IQ by far. His physical limitations have kept him off the field, but as he gets healthier, he should re-establish himself on this defense.
Defensive tackle D’Quan Douse - Douse has been a solid addition through the transfer portal for Michigan State this season.
Douse has a 71.1 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking as the highest interior defender for the Spartans in 2024. He has consistently been effective at stopping the run and has shown some juice to get after the quarterback.
Douse will have his hands full with an explosive Indiana offense. He must rise to the occasion again if the Spartans want to pull off an upset.
