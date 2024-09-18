What Spartans Have to do When Facing Dual-Threat Eagles
The Michigan State Spartans will pack their bags and head east to take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday. The Spartans look to bring back their undefeated record when they return to East Lansing but must stand tall on defense to do so.
The Eagles enter week four with a 2-1 record including an impressive road win against Florida State and a shut-out victory over Duquesne. Last week, they battled with Missouri but ended up losing the game by a touchdown on the road. With an impressive season so far for the Eagles, the Spartans need to lock in and figure out a scheme to throw them off their game.
One of the main things the Spartans will have to do is force probable situations. For example, forcing long third downs so Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi can predict the next call.
In 2024, the Eagles are averaging 410 yards a game offensively, with an almost perfect balance attack of 204 yards on the ground and 206 through the air. This blend has put past defenses in a bind when facing the Eagles. With such a balanced attack, it is hard for defenses to truly know what play scheme is probable to be called next.
If the Spartans can force the issue and make tough decisions, then it just benefits the whole unit.
The Spartans' defensive line will have to make their presence shown and shown early. Khris Bogle leads the team in sacks with 2.5 and will be looked upon heavily this week to maintain the trenches. Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay continue to climb as the team's top tacklers and will look to make a presence on both the run and pass game.
The turnover margin may be the biggest factor for the game's result as Spartans defensive backs Charles Brantley, Angelo Grose and Nikai Martinez will try to add to their season totals.
The Spartans' defensive players will have to maintain Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who can throw and run, while stopping the triple package running backs who have all rushed for over 100 yards, Treshaun Ward, Kye Robichaux and Turbo Richard, without forgetting about the outside weapons of Lewis Bond and Reed Harris.
The Spartans' defense will have its hands full, but it is another great opportunity to put the Big Ten and the rest of the college football world on notice for this year's team.
