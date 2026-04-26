Why to Be Confident in MSU's Replacements of NFL Draft Picks
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Replacing NFL draft picks, really, should not be this simple.
It goes without saying, but those who make their way to the NFL are usually the best players on the team. Michigan State had two players get picked during this weekend's NFL Draft. Center Matt Gulbin went in the sixth round at No. 209 overall to the Washington Commanders. Just two picks later, punter Ryan Eckley was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens.
Replacing Gulbin
The process for replacing the holes left behind by Gulbin and Eckley has been very straightforward, actually. MSU turned to the transfer portal and found a couple of pretty worthy replacements for both of them.
At center, it's North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley. He's the son of Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley, and he was also the top center in the FCS last season, winning the subdivision's Rimington Award.
Fraley is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, which might limit his NFL prospects in the future, but he can still be a very productive player at the Big Ten level. Two seasons ago, the Spartans got through just fine with Oregon State transfer Tanner Miller, who was also on the smaller size for a Big Ten offensive lineman at 6-foot-2. He was Michigan State's highest-graded offensive lineman that season.
It's still pretty big shoes to fill for Fraley. Michigan State has had an interior offensive lineman be drafted in each of the last three years. Gulbin is the highest-drafted center from MSU since Brian Allen went 111th overall in 2018 to the Los Angeles Rams.
Replacing Eckley
The Spartans stayed within the conference for their next punter. Eckley marked back-to-back starting punters for Michigan State getting drafted, and there is a chance that MSU can make it three in a row with Iowa transfer Rhys Dakin.
Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Dakin has already established himself as one of the better punters in the conference. Dakin was an honorable mention for all-Big Ten last season, and he was also a media second-team all-Big Ten honoree during his freshman season. He's averaged 43.9 yards per punt across his college career to this point.
Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods is a big reason to believe that Dakin can reach the NFL level. He's one of the top special teams coaches in the nation. Woods has also helped develop punter Tory Taylor, who went in the fourth round at 122nd overall of the 2024 draft. That's the second-highest a punter has been picked since 2013.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika