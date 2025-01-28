BREAKING: MSU Star Forward Out for Season
The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (20-3-3) will be without their veteran captain for the remainder of the year as senior forward Red Savage will miss the rest of the year with an upper body injury, Coach Adam Nightingale revealed at his press conference on Tuesday.
After missing the past three games over the last 10 days, the conclusion was made that it would be necessary to rule him out of the final eight regular season games and postseason play. In 20 games this season, Savage earned five goals and six assists for 11 total points.
The injury comes at a crucial time for the Spartans as they are hitting the home stretch of the regular season, hoping to win yet another Big Ten title. They will have to do it without their captain as Savage will look on from behind the boards for the rest of the year.
Savage is a second-year Spartan after spending two seasons with the Miami-Ohio Redhawks. In his first season with the Spartans last year, Savage skated in all 38 games with career highs in goals (10), assists (17) and points (27). He produced more in one year for Michigan State than the previous two.
The good news for the senior is that his hockey career will not be ending with an injury. Savage was selected in the fourth round (114th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. He will surely continue his career into the professional ranks next year.
The Scottsdale, Ariz. native hails from hockey royalty as his father, Brian Savage, was a 12-year NHL veteran, playing for four different organizations from 1993 to 2006. His great uncle, Larry Hillman, won six Stanley Cups, playing from 1955 to 1976. The young star looks to make his own name on the big stage.
Despite not having the most productive season of his career, Savage's veteran leadership has been a catalyst for this team and why they are the best team in the country. That green "C" may not be skating with the Spartans, but it will be prevalent on the bench and in the locker room as he recovers.
