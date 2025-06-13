Spartan Faithful Make Strong Gesture, Hoping to Land 2026 Top Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the final schools in contention to land top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna. Their faithful fans recently made a gesture that shows that the Spartans are hoping that McKenna is sporting the Green and White sweater next season.
Michigan State's signature campus monument, "The Rock" was recently painted completely green with a message that reads, "We Want Gavin McKenna". Boston College, Penn State and Michigan State are the top three teams in competition to land the talented star.
The Rock is a large pudding stone located on Michigan State's campus that has been a vessel for students, staff, or alumni to paint messages on, a tradition that has been carried since the 1960s. A recent social media post showed that the Spartans are hoping to have McKenna in East Lansing.
McKenna has been rumored to join the Spartans over the past few weeks. He is just 17 years old, coming off a sensational season for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Canadian Hockey League. He posted 41 goals and 88 assists for a total of 129 points in 55 games. Completely absurd numbers.
The Spartans have already gained the commitments of top draft prospects Cayden Lindstrom and Ryker Lee, two players that will certainly be drafted in the 2026 NHL Draft and will be in a Spartan jersey this upcoming October.
Michigan State Spartans On SI's own Greg Liodice wrote about what it would mean for McKenna to become a Spartan and put together a super team that rivals the best ever in Spartan history, maybe even the country.
"If McKenna comes over to East Lansing, it could signal that Michigan State is the ideal destination for top NHL prospects for years to come," Liodice wrote. "It also sends a message to prospects that college hockey is no longer a fallback option; it’s a springboard to the ultimate goal."
Painting of The Rock is likely not going to be the reason that McKenna chooses Michigan State, but it does prove how involved and dedicated these Spartan hockey fans are. McKenna jerseys will be littered around Munn Ice Arena if he decides to join one of the best college hockey teams.
