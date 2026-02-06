Prosecutors to Drop Felony Charge Against Penn State Hockey Star Gavin McKenna
Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, will no longer face a felony aggravated assault charge, prosecutors said on Friday.
The 18-year-old McKenna was initially charged with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment for his role in a fight that took place outside of Doggie's Pub in State College on Jan. 31.
However, Centre County prosecutors told WJAC on Friday that they'll be dropping the aggravated assault charge against McKenna, as they now believe that the hockey star "did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm, nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life." The aggravated assault charge carried a potential sentence of 20 years in prison.
McKenna is still facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge, as well as summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident, which left a victim with a broken jaw from a punch that McKenna allegedly threw.
McKenna has tallied 32 points in 24 games this season, which includes 11 goals and 21 assists in his freshman season for the Nittany Lions.
