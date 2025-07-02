MSU Well Represented at NHL Developmental Camps
For a league whose colors are silver and black, it might as well change to green and white given how many Spartans are breaking through.
This week, Michigan State is well-represented across NHL developmental camps, with 11 current Spartans participating. Additionally, three alumni are in the mix, looking to earn a shot with NHL teams.
Shane Vansaghi, who was a freshman last season, and Ryker Lee, who will begin in 2025-26, will be participating with their respective teams that drafted them this past Thursday.
Vansaghi was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round, 37th overall, and if this was just a contest of who’s the most physically ready for the NHL, Vansaghi would clear by a mile. In his freshman season with the Spartans, he made the most out of his limited minutes, scoring six goals and 10 assists. But he stood out to scouts with how well he uses his body and how he can be a player teams hate to play against.
Lee was selected in the second round by the Nashville Predators, 50th overall, and the calling card on Lee is his overwhelming skill. His peers call him “The Wizard” because of the way he uses his hands, dangles the puck in a phone booth, and can juke out his opponents.
The only thing that’s held him back as a legitimate first-round prospect is his skating — and while it’s a fixable trait, his small frame along with that skating hurt his draft stock.
Cayden Lindstrom may be the most enticing of all these names. The fourth overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 Draft is going to be a massive addition to Michigan State, adding star power to an already loaded squad.
Lindstrom missed all of the regular season this past year but returned for the Medicine Hat Tigers’ run at the Memorial Cup, alongside Gavin McKenna. Now moving over to East Lansing, will McKenna join him? If not, he’ll make magic alongside Isaac Howard.
Spartans starting goaltender Trey Augustine is a major source of why Michigan State has thrived in college hockey. The Detroit Red Wings prospect was drafted in the second round of the 2023 Draft, and each year in East Lansing, he’s gotten better. In the 2024-25 season, he posted a .924 SV% and a 2.08 GAA and was a huge part in helping Team USA win gold at the World Juniors over the holidays.
Defenseman Colin Ralph was also on that World Juniors team, and he played a big part in stabilizing the blue line for USA. He’s a 6-foot-5, 200-pound defenseman who could stand to gain a few pounds. The St. Louis Blues drafted him in last year's Draft, and he's expected to suit up for Michigan State this year after spending a year at St. Cloud State.
Anthony Romani will be heading to Vancouver for the Canucks, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2024 Draft. It was clear that Romani needed a change in scenery — and he found it by dominating major juniors. This past season, he was traded from the North Bay Battalion to the Barrie Colts and lit it up in the playoffs with 24 points in 16 games.
Daniel Russell is an interesting name here. Russell wasn’t drafted, but he’s entering his senior season and has put up steady production along the way. The Washington Capitals invited him to camp, perhaps to get a look at him for once he graduates.
Those who weren’t mentioned above but are also attending camps include: Austin Baker (Red Wings), Patrick Geary (Sabres), Matthew Lahey (Maple Leafs), Melvin Strahl (Blue Jackets), as well as alumni Karsen Dorwart (Flyers), Joey Larson (Islanders), and David Gucciardi (Capitals).
From Philadelphia to Vancouver, the Spartans are everywhere — and don’t be surprised if they expand their footprint for years to come.
Adam Nightingale is building an empire, and it seems like he’s only just getting started.
