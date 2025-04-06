Former Spartan Center Dorwart Makes NHL Debut
Former Michigan State center Karsen Dorwart made his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers, against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Dorwart was relatively quiet in 15 shifts, totaling 10:23 of ice time and two shots on goal that was denied by Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault.
Philadelphia interim head coach Brad Shaw paired Dorwart with veteran forwards Nicolas Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line.
The 22-yeard-old forward also earned some experience on the Flyers’ second power-play unit, which is rare for a rookie to slide into a role on special teams in his debut.
Dorwart signed a two-year deal with the Flyers after the Spartans’ season shockingly ended after a loss to Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Flyers are in the midst of a total rebuild, and with the 2-1 loss to the Canadiens, they fall to 31-37-9, which is the worst record in the Metropolitan Division.
During three seasons at Michigan State, Dorwart scored 49 goals and 58 assists in 126 games. The forward also helped the Spartans win back-to-back Big Ten regular season and conference tournament titles.
Many of Dorwart’s former Michigan State teammates have also signed contracts with NHL organizations. Forward Joey Larson signed a one-year entry-level deal with the New York Islanders that will begin at the start of the 2025-26 regular season.
Also, Spartans defenseman David Gucciardi signed a two-year entry deal with the Washington Capitals, which will most likely begin next season with the Hershey Bears, the Capitals AHL affiliate.
Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale has made East Lansing a destination for college prospects that have hopes of playing in the NHL. Earlier this season, Nightingale's highest touted recruit, Artyom Levshunov made his debut for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Dorwart is the only former Spartan who made the quick turnaround to make the jump into the NHL to finish the regular season with a pro team.
The Flyers are eliminated from playoff contention with five games remaining. Allowing the organization to see what young players like Dorwart have to offer in the NHL.
