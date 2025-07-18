Three Future Spartans Invited to Prestigious USA Hockey Camp
Michigan State hockey is once again represented at a high level.
USA Hockey is hosting a selection camp for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — a worldwide tournament featuring the best under-18 hockey players in the world.
Notable NHL alums who have participated in the event include Hall of Famers like Jarome Iginla, Paul Kariya and Joe Thornton, as well as current stars like Alex Ovechkin, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sam Reinhart.
Three Spartan commits — defenseman Nick Bogas, forward Jack Hextall and forward
Nikita Klepov — all set to report to MSU for the 2026–27 season, will attend the camp, per by USA Hockey. The camp runs from July 28 through Aug. 3.
Bogas, the soon-to-be 17-year-old from Royal Oak, Michigan, spent his first season in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks, where he played alongside fellow MSU commit Brady Peddle.
Bogas had a solid rookie campaign, registering a goal and 10 assists while helping the Black Hawks reach the Clark Cup Finals.
Ultimately, Waterloo fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, but the experience of playing in high-pressure games is huge for any young player’s development, something Bogas can carry with him to East Lansing.
Hextall is currently a center for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms. He made an early impression, notching eight goals and 23 assists in his first season.
He’s a dynamic playmaker with a high motor, strong edges and next-level vision — all traits that translate well to the college game.
He cooled off a bit in his final 16 games, but prior to joining Youngstown, he lit up the AAA circuit, combining for 61 goals and 120 assists over two seasons.
Klepov plays for the Sioux City Musketeers, who recorded 12 goals and 19 assists this season.
Klepov has a fascinating story. You might look at his name and assume he’s Russian-born, but he’s actually from Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Before joining Sioux City, he played youth hockey in Russia, suiting up for SKA-Yunost Yekaterinburg during both his age-14 and 15 seasons.
Though Klepov is smaller in stature at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, he plays a much bigger game.
He’s not overly physical, but it’s incredibly difficult to knock him off the puck. If he’s this strong on his skates now, it’s scary to think how hard it’ll be to win puck battles against him once he fills out.
These three players embody the future of Michigan State hockey — and it’s easy to see why Adam Nightingale was eager to get them in the fold.
Now they each get a chance to showcase their skills on the grandest stage for their age group — and potentially bring a gold medal back to East Lansing.
