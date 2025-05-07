Former Michigan State Defenseman Not Expected to Return to NHL
Former Michigan State defenseman Torey Krug is not expected to return to the NHL after he underwent ankle surgery last offseason, according to St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.
Krug had played through ankle pain for a large portion of his career, after playing through a bone fracture in his left ankle while he was a member of the Boston Bruins.
After non-surgical procedures were deemed ineffective, Krug had to undergo a major procedure that sidelined the 34-year-old for the entire 2024-25 regular season.
“He's pushing, but the surgery that he had, it was very, very invasive," Armstrong said.
Krug signed a seven-year, $45.5 million contract with St. Louis in the 2020 free agency period. The contract is fully guaranteed and runs through the 2026-27 season, so even if the defenseman doesn’t return to the ice, the Blues will have to pay out the contract.
Krug played 778 career games over 13 years with the Bruins and Blues. The former Spartan entered the NHL as one of the best young defensemen in the league and was elected to the 2014 All-Rookie First Team.
Throughout his career, the defenseman rose to the occasion in the playoffs. Krug played 82 postseason contests and had key moments during the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Finals run that came up short against the Blues in 2019.
Krug was a star member of the Spartans’ blue line from 2009-2012 and tallied 83 points over three seasons and was also the captain for two seasons. Michigan State was 53-48-14 during Krug's tenure but qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2012.
In 2011-12, Krug was one of the best defensemen in the CCHA, leading the league in points for a blue liner with 38. He was also an All-American and Hobey Baker Award Finalist before signing a professional contract with the Bruins at the end of his junior season.
Krug was the longest-tenured active Michigan State alum in the NHL. Now, the longest-tenured former Spartan alum is Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton, whose team has a great opportunity to win the Stanley Cup after advancing past the Blues in a thrilling Game 7 comeback victory on Sunday.
