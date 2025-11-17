Spartan Nation

Top-Ranked MSU Hockey Sweeps Notre Dame, Extends Win Streak

The No. 1 Michigan State hockey team just keeps on winning, taking two against the Fighting Irish.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, center, talks with the team during a break in the action in the first period of the game against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, center, talks with the team during a break in the action in the first period of the game against New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 1 Michigan State hockey's win streak is now nine, as the Spartans swept Notre Dame on the road with victories on Friday and Saturday.

MSU won the first game of the series 4-1 and game two 3-1. The team's record has risen to 9-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Trey Augustin
Michigan State's Trey Augustine blocks the goal from New Hampshire's Kristaps Skrastins, left, during the second period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has picked up 11 of the 12 possible points it could get in four conference games. Those 11 points are tied for the most in the Big Ten alongside No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Wisconsin, who have both played two more Big Ten games than MSU.

What's next for the Spartans is a return to East Lansing for a big series against the Badgers, who are 8-2-2 overall and 4-2 during conference play. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 21, and at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Trey Augustine's Great Weekend

Trey Augustin
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1) warms up before Duel in the D between Michigan and Michigan State at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Someone who stood out during both games is junior goalie Trey Augustine. On Friday, he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced. A day later, Augustine saved 28 of 29.

Once the weekend was over, Augustine's save percentage was up to .948 with a GAA of only 1.32, both of which are career bests.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect only allowed three goals over his last five starts, making 136 saves over the same span. That's a five-game stretch with a save percentage of .978.

Game Recaps

Trey Augustin
Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1) makes the save on Notre Dame forward Justin Janicke (8) during the Michigan State-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Friday, February 02, 2024, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. / John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Game 1

One storyline from Friday's matchup was also the performance of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone. He scored the first two goals of the series --- one in the first period and one in the second --- to give MSU a 2-0 lead.

Notre Dame got its first and only goal of the game late in the second period on the power play to keep things interesting in the third period.

Down the stretch, Michigan State was able to do enough to skate away with the win. Eight minutes into the third, Maxim Strbak scored to give the Spartans a two-goal lead again. Ryker Lee scored an empty-netter during the final minute to settle the deal at 4-1.

In addition to Martone's multi-goal game, both MSU's Charlie Stramel and Daniel Russell had two assists each.

Game 2

MS
Notre Dame defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico (4) and Michigan State forward Joey Larson (18) battle behind the net during the Michigan State-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Friday, February 02, 2024, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana. / John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saturday's game was pretty similar to Friday's. Michigan State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period --- only one goal was from Martone this time --- before Notre Dame scored a power-play goal to draw within one headed into the final 20 minutes.

MSU did not score a goal to get back ahead by two earlier on in the third period this time, instead holding onto that 2-1 advantage for a while. Still, a lot like game one, the Spartans used an empty-net goal with less than two minutes to go to effectively end the game.

Adam Nightingal
Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU hockey's sweep when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Hockey