Top-Ranked MSU Hockey Sweeps Notre Dame, Extends Win Streak
No. 1 Michigan State hockey's win streak is now nine, as the Spartans swept Notre Dame on the road with victories on Friday and Saturday.
MSU won the first game of the series 4-1 and game two 3-1. The team's record has risen to 9-1 and 4-0 in Big Ten play.
Michigan State has picked up 11 of the 12 possible points it could get in four conference games. Those 11 points are tied for the most in the Big Ten alongside No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Wisconsin, who have both played two more Big Ten games than MSU.
What's next for the Spartans is a return to East Lansing for a big series against the Badgers, who are 8-2-2 overall and 4-2 during conference play. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 21, and at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Trey Augustine's Great Weekend
Someone who stood out during both games is junior goalie Trey Augustine. On Friday, he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced. A day later, Augustine saved 28 of 29.
Once the weekend was over, Augustine's save percentage was up to .948 with a GAA of only 1.32, both of which are career bests.
The Detroit Red Wings prospect only allowed three goals over his last five starts, making 136 saves over the same span. That's a five-game stretch with a save percentage of .978.
Game Recaps
Game 1
One storyline from Friday's matchup was also the performance of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone. He scored the first two goals of the series --- one in the first period and one in the second --- to give MSU a 2-0 lead.
Notre Dame got its first and only goal of the game late in the second period on the power play to keep things interesting in the third period.
Down the stretch, Michigan State was able to do enough to skate away with the win. Eight minutes into the third, Maxim Strbak scored to give the Spartans a two-goal lead again. Ryker Lee scored an empty-netter during the final minute to settle the deal at 4-1.
In addition to Martone's multi-goal game, both MSU's Charlie Stramel and Daniel Russell had two assists each.
Game 2
Saturday's game was pretty similar to Friday's. Michigan State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period --- only one goal was from Martone this time --- before Notre Dame scored a power-play goal to draw within one headed into the final 20 minutes.
MSU did not score a goal to get back ahead by two earlier on in the third period this time, instead holding onto that 2-1 advantage for a while. Still, a lot like game one, the Spartans used an empty-net goal with less than two minutes to go to effectively end the game.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU hockey's sweep when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.