Improvement Needed from One MSU WR Against Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans are in desperate need of not only one but three wins to close out the season, and every player, veteran or rookie, will have to step up to meet that need.
That includes the struggling players that need to bounce back, but also the ones who have been successful but could be doing so much better.
One of the best examples of that is wide receiver Nick Marsh, who, with 75 yards off of four grabs against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, has been doing great, but he has to do better for MSU to succeed.
What Nick Marsh Has Accomplished In Recent Games
- In the past three games for Marsh, he has hauled in 17 receptions for 214 yards and one lone touchdown, certainly a good stat line.
- 10 yards per catch on average is great; his physical play style has been at the same level as always, and regardless of quarterback, he has been succeeding.
- But there are still some issues regardless, which don't erase his success in any way but provide an opportunity to grow into further stardom than already obtained this season.
What Nick Marsh Can Do Better This Season
- While a reckless style of play is not to be advised, and injuries are not something to be sought after, every game going through the end of the season needs to be an all-out effort from Marsh.
- When an opportunity to fight for a first down arises, it must be taken, but the opposite must apply as well.
- Should he already have a first down, the fight has already been won on his end, and he just needs to get down instead of what happened against the Michigan Wolverines, where he instead lost a first down, and a quite important one at that.
- Furthermore, if he can get into a good relationship with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic or Aidan Chiles, depending on who starts, then he can get the ball in his hands more often, and with the ball, can use his physical style of play more to his advantage.
Nick Marsh has already been great this season, there is no doubt in that, but not everything has been as good as it could be from him and he has to do better for the team to succeed through the end of the season.
Whether it be taking the wise play and getting the down, fighting for more yards in big moments, or getting the ball more, he has a big role to play this season and next.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Nick Marsh when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.