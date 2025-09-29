Biggest Lesson From Each of MSU's First Four Games
Lots of things have been learned about Michigan State during its 3-1 start to the 2025 season. Some lessons are a bit more valuable than others, though.
Looking back on the Spartans' first four clashes of the year, here are the most important things we learned from each one.
Western Michigan: MSU's Defense is Capable
Now, popular opinion on Michigan State's defense has certainly shifted since Week 1, but the Spartans' 23-6 victory over Western Michigan proved that the unit is capable of success.
MSU's defense didn't allow any points during the season opener; WMU's only points of the game came on a pick-six thrown by Michigan State backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. Michigan State's defense also recorded a safety.
Even though it's against a MAC program, shutouts for a defense aren't easy to come by. It shows that Michigan State can truly stop opposing offenses when it executes well enough.
Boston College: Aidan Chiles Has Arrived
MSU's game against Boston College may have essentially come down to some two-point conversions, but Spartan starting QB Aidan Chiles made a big announcement to the nation about how much he had improved between his first and second year as Michigan State's starter.
After only totaling 163 total yards, one touchdown, and one lost fumble against Western Michigan, Chiles followed it up with 270 total yards, five touchdowns, and no turnovers against the Eagles. Anything less, and BC probably wins that game. Instead, MSU pulled out the 42-40 victory in double overtime.
Youngstown State: Pass Rush Alarm Bells
Michigan State didn't record a sack against Boston College, but it's easy to overlook that after the Spartans earned a revenge win. The Spartans got another win against Youngstown State the next week, but there's never going to be a very large emotional high after a victory over an FCS team.
Against a team from the lower level of Division I football, two sacks for a total of six yards lost is not going to cut it. One of those sacks also came on the last play of the game for a loss of five, so the Spartans' pass rush was generally not very effective at getting home all game.
USC: Run Defense Alarm Bells
Now, for another portion of MSU's defense that is lacking a bit. The Spartans had generally been able to stop the opposing running attack during the first three games of the year, though something did crack against Youngstown State when they allowed a 66-yard rush. Entering their Big Ten opener, Michigan State ranked in the top 10 nationally in run defense.
Against a much better USC team, the dam kind of burst. The Trojans ran for 289 yards on the ground, scored three times that way, and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. What doesn't help is that not only did Michigan State fail to record a sack, but it also failed to record a tackle for loss. The only time USC had to move backwards the entire game was when it got penalized.
