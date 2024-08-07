EXCLUSIVE: How Elite Prep Coach Landed Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target
Western Reserve Academy head coach Matt Garvey is coming off a season in which he led the prep school to a national prep championship title.
Expectations will be high, but Garvey is returning 2025 five-star forward Niko Bundalo, who is the Michigan State Spartans' top priority. Along with Bundalo, Garvey will have another Tom Izzo target.
Blue-chip forward Anthony Thompson is the No. 11 player in the 2026 class per 247Sports and the No. 1 player in Ohio. It is no wonder that Garvey made it his mission to bring the phenom to Western Reserve.
"Last summer or fall we got a hold of his name, was following him," Garvey said. "He was in the middle of a huge growth spurt as well. I had just talked with his father throughout all the fall and winter, and he was able to come to one of our games in Dayton. Just stayed in touch with the family and then once his season kind of settled down we started ramping up things. ... When [Thompson's family] came on a visit, I think, you know, they were about the things we are about. ... They want him to be coached really hard and held accountable and those are the things we value and we put a premium on. We are really excited that he's such a good kid. ... His best basketball is clearly ahead of him."
Many things stood out to Garvey when he first saw Thompson play. Garvey thinks Thompson is not unlike Western Reserve standouts of the past.
"His ability to shoot the ball at that size is unbelievable," Garvey said. "He has an incredible touch, which is the high, quick release. You can't block it. He can score at all three levels. Just the way his body is configured, I don't think he is done growing. He has another inch, maybe up to three left in him. I mean, he is really just scratching the surface of what he is able to do. He reminds me a lot of Demarius Owens, who played for us over the last three years and is at Marquette. Just a wiry, 6-foot-7 athlete with guard skills. And I think Anthony shoots it better at this stage than Demarius did at his age. Very similar players in style and also very different with their strengths and weaknesses. But [Thompson] is a really, really talented young man."
The Spartans offered Thompson on Saturday.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
