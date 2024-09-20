EXCLUSIVE: Where Elite MSU Football Target Has Spartans Ranked
DAVISON, Mich. -- Ben Nichols, 2026 offensive lineman from Davison High School, is one of the most sought-after recruits in the state of Michigan. The Michigan State Spartans consider the prospect one of their top priorities.
But where do they rank with the four-star offensive lineman? I asked Nichols which teams out of all 19 offers (from every Power 4 conference) stood out the most.
"[Michigan State] for sure, Tennessee, Penn State, Wisconsin, Notre Dame," Nichols said. "That's the majority of the main schools. Iowa's another one that I like. But hopefully I get through all of these visits this year."
Nichols said it was somewhat important that he stay in the Midwest. But if he falls in love with a school, it won't matter. It's about what he likes and staying true to himself. Where I think Michigan State has a chance is the coaching staff.
Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is a world-class developer and recruiter. Nichols said that his non-negotiable is knowledgeable coaches.
"Coaches that have developed a lot of offensive linemen, that's my goal. It's to end up in the NFL," Nichols said. "So I don't want to go somewhere where maybe they have a new coach or maybe he hasn't had a ton of experience. So I'd say that's the biggest factor."
The Spartans are in Nichols' Top 5, he told me.
"I like them a lot. It's just seeing all of these other schools, too, but I do plan on being back [to East Lansing] soon," he said.
Of course, Nichols was referring to his gameday visit, when the Spartans played FCS Prairie View A&M on Saturday. The visit went well, by Nichols' own account. He was able to spend time with Michalczik and even Coach Jonathan Smith.
"He's a very get-to-the-point guy, which I like," Nichols said of Smith. "When he talked to me, he came over out of warmups and just let me know that I'm a very high recruit with them and they want me."
Smith wants to make the Spartans the top destination for in-state talent and the Midwest as a whole. Landing a big-time homegrown prospect like Nichols would be a huge step in accomplishing that goal.
Right now, it seems the Spartans' chances are good as any.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
