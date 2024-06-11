Michigan State Offers Class of 2026 CB Ra'Shaud 'R.J.' Holland Following Showing at Prospect Camp
Michigan State football has been working hard at recruiting the class of 2026 so far this week.
On Monday, class of 2026 cornerback Ra'Shaud Holland announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had been offered by Michigan State. He tagged Coach Jonathan Smith and Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
Multiple sources reported that Holland had a very strong outing at Michigan State's camp on Monday. He also had an impressive showing at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis last month.
"The defensive back group in Indianapolis was terrific," said Greg Smith of Rivals. "Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden four-star Chaston Smith was our MVP. Standing at 6-foot-2, he had plenty of length to give receivers problems all day. Our two other award winners, Kyndrick Williams and Rashaud Holland, could be potential risers in the future."
According to 247Sports, Holland's primary recruiters from Michigan State are Coach Martin and secondary coach Blue Adams.
Holland has also received offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Cincinnati, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Pickerington, Ohio plays for Pickerington Central High School. This is the same school new Spartan EDGE transfer Tyler Gillison attended as well.
Entering just his junior year of high school, Holland has solid size for his position. Holland is not currently ranked by 247Sports' composite rankings, but he still has two years of high school to climb the ladder.
Michigan State was smart to make this move quickly before Holland receives more attention from other Power Five programs.
