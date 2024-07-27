Michigan State to Host No. 1 Player from Illinois in 2026 Recruiting Class
After an eventful offseason, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith continues to execute his long-term plan to rebuild Michigan State’s football program. While Coach Smith has filled most of Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class with respectable talent, he and his coaching staff have turned their attention to the 2026 recruiting class, which has the potential to be the best recruiting class yet for Coach Smith.
Coach Smith and Michigan State will host its Spartan Dawg Con event this weekend in East Lansing. Spartan Dawg Con is an annual event that began in 2021. It allows former Michigan State players, 2024 commits, and recruiting targets in future recruiting classes to gather together to strengthen the connection between the past, present, and future of Michigan State’s football program.
Michigan State will host many talented recruits from future recruiting classes, including one of the best overall prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Jason Killop of On3 Sports recently reported that Rankin, a four-star athlete from Chicago, Ill., will attend this year’s event, allowing Michigan State and Coach Smith to make a positive impression on the talented player.
According to 247Sports, Rankin is listed as the fourth-best athlete and the 46th-best prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Rankin is also listed as the best player from Illinois in the 2026 recruiting class, making him undoubtedly one of the best recruits Michigan State and Coach Smith have pursued so far.
As expected when recruiting such a highly-ranked player, Michigan State will have its work cut out. Rankin has already received scholarship offers from many schools around the Midwest, including multiple Big Ten schools. Including Michigan State, nearly ten schools have offered Rankin a scholarship. Those schools include Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Central Michigan, Ball State, Toledo, and Marshall.
Michigan State gaining Rankin’s commitment would be a massive signing for the rebuilding program. It would likely entice other equally talented players in future recruiting classes to consider joining Michigan State. As Coach Smith continues to turn things around for Michigan State’s football program, it will take talented players like Rankin to help shorten the process. It will be critical for Coach Smith and his coaching staff to make the most of the upcoming Spartan Dawg event.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.