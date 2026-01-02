SI

CFP Semifinal to Feature Four Former Nick Saban Assistants at Head Coach

One of the sport’s greatest coaches has his finger prints all over college football’s postseason.

Mike Kadlick

Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti have both coached under Nick Saban.
Dan Lanning and Curt Cignetti have both coached under Nick Saban. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
While the final four of the College Football Playoff isn't set just yet, as we wait for the winner of Ole Miss vs. Georgia, one thing is now abundantly clear: Nick Saban’s fingerprints are all over the 2025-26 postseason.

Following Indiana’s throttling of Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Thursday afternoon, the CFP semifinal will now officially feature four former Saban assistants at head coach—as each of the following had worked under the college football legend at some point during his time in Tuscaloosa:

  • Curt Cignetti, Indiana
  • Dan Lanning, Oregon
  • Mario Cristobal, Miami
  • Kirby Smart, Georgia -OR- Pete Golding, Ole Miss

From the Crimson Tide to the CFP, here’s a look at how each of these coaches cut their teeth under Saban.

Curt Cignetti (2007 to ‘11)

Curt Cignetti
Cignetti spent five seasons at Alabama. / Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Position at Alabama: Wide receivers coach, recruiting coordinator

Dan Lanning (2015)

Dan Lanning
Dan Lanning spent the 2015 season as a graduate assistant at Alabama. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Position at Alabama: Graduate assistant

Mario Cristobal (2013 to ‘16)

Mario Cristobal
Mario Cristobal spent four seasons at Alabama. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Position at Alabama: Assistant head coach, offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator

Kirby Smart (2007 to ‘15)

Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart spent eight seasons at Alabama, including seven as their defensive coordinator. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Position at Alabama: Assistant head coach/defensive backs coach (2007), defensive coordinator (‘08 to ‘15)

Pete Golding (2018 to ‘22)

Pete Goldin
Pete Golding spent five seasons as an assistant at Alabama. / Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

Position at Alabama: Defensive coordinator, inside linebackers coach

Quite the coaching tree Saban’s put together.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

