CFP Semifinal to Feature Four Former Nick Saban Assistants at Head Coach
While the final four of the College Football Playoff isn't set just yet, as we wait for the winner of Ole Miss vs. Georgia, one thing is now abundantly clear: Nick Saban’s fingerprints are all over the 2025-26 postseason.
Following Indiana’s throttling of Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Thursday afternoon, the CFP semifinal will now officially feature four former Saban assistants at head coach—as each of the following had worked under the college football legend at some point during his time in Tuscaloosa:
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana
- Dan Lanning, Oregon
- Mario Cristobal, Miami
- Kirby Smart, Georgia -OR- Pete Golding, Ole Miss
From the Crimson Tide to the CFP, here’s a look at how each of these coaches cut their teeth under Saban.
Curt Cignetti (2007 to ‘11)
Position at Alabama: Wide receivers coach, recruiting coordinator
Dan Lanning (2015)
Position at Alabama: Graduate assistant
Mario Cristobal (2013 to ‘16)
Position at Alabama: Assistant head coach, offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator
Kirby Smart (2007 to ‘15)
Position at Alabama: Assistant head coach/defensive backs coach (2007), defensive coordinator (‘08 to ‘15)
Pete Golding (2018 to ‘22)
Position at Alabama: Defensive coordinator, inside linebackers coach
Quite the coaching tree Saban’s put together.