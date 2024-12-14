MSU Football Maintains Pipeline, Offers In-State RB
The Michigan State Spartans under head coach Jonathan Smith are very selective in their recruiting. However, they are not afraid to pull the trigger on targets they feel fit their program. Smith himself acknowledged on early signing day.
"A couple of the guys that we like, they were senior [evaluations]," Smith said. "They went out and had big-time senior years, and we continued to work and track that, and we were able to land a couple of guys like that."
Perhaps no one looked better in their senior evaluation than Orchard Lake St. Mary's running back Darrin Jones Jr. Jones, a teammate to two Michigan State signees in DJ White and Jayden Savoury and two other targets in Bryson Williams and Antonio Johnson, dominated in the MHSAA Division II state finals against Byron Center.
Jones rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant Eaglets win. It might have been the selling point for the Spartans, who recently offered him. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back looked good in the finals. Watching him, I noticed an angry running style similar to that preached by Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Bhonapha is not selective when it comes to measurables, though there is a noticeable trend in his running backs' size. Typically, anywhere from 5-9 to 6 feet tall. 190 pounds to 210 pounds. He likes one-cut running backs and the shifty kind. Inside and outside runnings that can receive, block, and fall forward, as he calls it.
This late in the game off for Jones coincides with Smith's words and it is very telling about their trust in the Orchard Lake St. Mary's program. Smith wants players from a winning culture and a winning pedigree, one that will increase the odds they are developed properly by the time they step onto his field.
Greg Dixon, St. Mary's recruiting coordinator and associate head coach, told me this summer about the strong bond between East Lansing and the prep school. The Spartans showed up Day 1 and haven't looked back.
"It's been very consistent," Dixon said in July. "Coach Smith came a couple times back to the school. About a month ago we had maybe 10, 11 members of the staff come up too. So, it's been great. You know, just building a relationship. We've gone up for the spring ball a few times too, it's great. They know we keep it honest, like we will say, 'Hey go check out this kid at this school' too, right? So it's not like we're just trying to do it for our kids. I think they respect it, that outlook and what we provide."
