2025 MSU Signee Scott Dominates In Virginia State Title Rematch
In March, South Lakes High School claimed its first-ever state championship by beating crosstown rival Patriot High School 65-39 in the Virginia High School Class 6 finals.
Michigan State signee Jordan Scott, a four-star 2025 forward, scored 23 points in that contest. South Lakes and Patriot recently played a state finals rematch, and Scott was overwhelmingly dominant. He scored 35 points and grabbed 25 rebounds in a commanding 76-62 victory.
The 6-foot-7 forward committed to Michigan State in October, marking Coach Tom Izzo's first commit of the 2025 recruiting class. It was a massive grab for the Spartans, who targeted the forward position heavily in the 2025 cycle.
Scott was described by 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein as a "big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor."
"In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept," Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report of Scott. "... Overall, Scott has size, two-way tools, and overall instincts that translate up levels, and thus clear long-term upside, but he's farther away physically than most four-star prospects and thus going to require some patience before he can build up his body to play through the level of contact he's going to see at the next level."
Scott has a high IQ and he is a tough player mentally and physically. Speaking with him, he was very clear that he wants a coach that is going to be demanding of him. It was no surprise that he found Izzo to be the best option between the Spartans, Virginia Tech, and Maryland.
Izzo has always been selective -- he wants intangibles, IQ, and toughness above all else. He likes two-way basketball and he asks a lot of his forwards; ball-moving and ball-handling forwards will go far in Izzo's system. Scott is the modern stretch-four -- he can shoot at all three levels to go with big man sensibilities, such as rebounding.
He proved that in the recent win over Patriot.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.