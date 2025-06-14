Spartans' Red-Hot Recruiting: Reviewing Every June Commit
The Michigan State Spartans have been on fire the past few weeks in regards to landing numerous top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. A total of eight recruits have already committed to MSU since the beginning of June and the recruiting run this program is currently on is mighty impressive.
Here is a quick breakdown of each of the eight commitments that the Spartans have earned from 2026 prospects in just the month of June alone.
Three-Star LB Braylon Hodge
Hodge was the first commit of the month, pledging his talents to the Green and White on June 1. Out of Englewood, Colorado, Hodge is the No. 9-ranked player in the state and No. 45 linebacker in the country, per 247Sports Composite.
At 6-3, 212 pounds, Hodge has elite size that will translate well to the Division-I level. He is the lone linebacker that has committed so far in the 2026 class.
Three-Star Safety Brayden Thomas
Thomas announced his commitment just one day after Hodge, making him the sixth overall prospect to commit in the class. Hailing from Lakewood, Ohio, Thomas is staying close to home as he flipped his commitment from Iowa State to the Spartans. A major feather in MSU's cap to earn that flip.
Three-Star CB KJ Deriso
Deriso is a Top 100 secondary defender in the country, coming in at No. 83 nationally, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He committed on June 6, adding even more depth to the Spartans' defense for next year.
Per MaxPreps, Deriso totaled 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 12 pass break-ups in his junior season at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Three-Star DL Christopher Knauls Jr.
Coming from Frisco, Texas, Knauls is another pivotal piece in the defensive trenches. At 6-4, 260 pounds, this is a big body that will wreak havoc for opposing offenses over the next several years. Knauls has the size and the athleticism to get in the backfield and make game-saving plays.
Three-Star Safety, Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
Caldwell-Hardy committed the same day as Knauls, June 8. Out of Jacksonville, Florida, the three-star safety has elite potential to be a starter in his true freshman season.
The Spartans are expected to lose a few veteran secondary defenders at the end of the 2025 season, giving Caldwell-Hardy a chance to come in and start immediately. He and Thomas are going to highlight that safety position and become household names in East Lansing for future years.
Three-Star Edge Cory House
House was an extremely necessary pick-up for Michigan State as they need all the help they can get in the pass rush game. The Memphis, Tennessee native totaled 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks this past season as a junior at Whitehaven High School, per MaxPreps.
Michigan State will benefit greatly from having a guy like House being a tough block off the edge, getting to the quarterback.
Four-Star OT Collin Campbell
The highest-touted player in the June group of commits, Campbell surprised many around the nation with his commitment on June 12. The Spartans do not capture many four-star recruits, but were able to snag Campbell, who is the No. 3 player in Arizona and the 33rd overall lineman in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Three-Star OT Quinn Buckey
Buckey is the latest of the June commits, announcing on Friday, June 13, capping off another strong week of recruiting. Buckey is the son of four-year NFL veteran lineman Jeff Buckey, seeking to follow in his father's footsteps to the highest level.
His career will begin in East Lansing, and perhaps Buckey propels himself to an NFL Draft selection after three incredible years with Michigan State. The Bakersfield, California, native is coming cross-country to dominate the trenches at Spartan Stadium.
